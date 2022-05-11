GTA highlights notable achievements in Tourism Sector

As Guyana continues to welcome travellers, there has been a number of notable achievements in the tourism sector which can be noted below.

COMMUNITY PROJECTS/DONATIONS

The GTA in collaboration with I-Net Communications Inc. facilitated the installation of an internet system at Warapoka Guest House, Region 1. This is one of the priority projects that was successfully completed to ensure that guests have a comfortable stay during their visit to the community. In 2019, the GTA facilitated the electrical rewiring of the entire guest house and installed a complete photovoltaic solar system.

The GTA also donated a number of items to Quarrie Guest House as the Village commences its tourism development journey. These items included bedroom furnishings as well as kitchen and washroom utensils.

INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION

Guyana is featured as the cover story of the April edition of the National Geographic magazine. “Up the Mountain, to a World Apart” is a 36-page feature inclusive of pull-outs and maps covering the full story of the adventure by climber Mark Synnott with stunning photography by Renan Ozturk. This feature can be found here .

LICENSING

Through its licensing & inspections mandate, the GTA has since licensed 14 tourism businesses as of April 2022: –

Tour Operators (12)

● Adventure Guianas

● Azure Experiences

● Bimichi Eco Lodge

● Blackwater Adventures

● Elite Kayaking & Nature Tours

● Evergreen Adventures

● Exciting Tours

● Ride Along GY

● The Jungle Bug

● Toma1 Guyana

● TrailMasters Adventure Tours

● Wanderlust Adventures

Tour Guides (1)

● Jurgen John

Tourism Establishments (1)

● Grand Coastal Hotel

For more information on how your business can be officially licensed with the GTA, reach out to the Licensing Department on 219-0055 or send a message via WhatsApp to 665-8570.

PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

To decentralise tourism and expand other tourism hotspots areas within Guyana, 7 new experiential tourism products were officially launched in 2021, and 12 new experiences will be added in 2022. More specifically, the GTA’s Product Development team has initiated projects with stakeholders in the following areas:-

● Kopinang Waterfall Experience with licensed operator Azure Experiences

● Yoga, Breakfast & Nature Walk with licensed operator Azure Experiences

● Nappi Mountain Trekking with Bushcow Eco-Trails

● Nature Retreat Experience with licensed operator Wanderlust Adventures

● Linden Day Tour Experience with Destination Tours

● Wayne’s World Apartments & Oasis

● Community-led & owned tourism development with Quarrie Village

● Tri-Island Experience with licensed tour operator Trail Masters

● Mahaica River Birding Tours

The team also executed outreaches, engagements and product assessments to the following communities:-

● Capoey Village, Region 2

● Tapakuma Village, Region 9

● Quarrie Village, Region 9

● Nappi Village, Region 9

● Masakaenari, Region 9

Outreaches like these are part of the GTA’s mandate to secure multi-stakeholder partnerships for the development of new tourism experiences. Its intent is to highlight key assets, aspirations, opportunities and challenges surrounding tourism development and set the course to build more prosperous and diversified community and tourism experiences.

TRAINING

As of April 2022, the GTA has trained 355 persons across the country in the areas of Delivering Quality Service, Hygiene & Sanitation, First Aid & CPR and Digital Marketing Essentials. At the end of 2022, GTA is expected to train at least 2000 candidates. An additional 1000 are expected to be trained as part of the collaborative Barbados training initiative.

For more information on the training opportunities provided by the GTA, reach out to the Training Department on 219-0055 or send an email to chetnauth@guyanatourism.com or tamika@guyanatourism.com .

VISITOR ARRIVALS

Despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that crippled the tourism industry globally, Guyana registered 158,347 overall visitors in 2021. With a projected 10% increase in visitor arrivals by the end of 2022, Guyana has already welcomed 51,389 visitors as of March 2022.

About the Guyana Tourism Authority: The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) is a semi-autonomous governmental organisation responsible for developing and promoting sustainable tourism in Guyana through collaboration with sister agencies and the tourism private sector in order to maximise local socio-economic and conservation outcomes and improve the travellers' experience. The GTA is focused on Guyana becoming recognised locally and internationally as a premier destination for protecting its natural and cultural heritage, providing authentic experiences, and maximising local socio-economic benefits.









