Guyana calls for greater accountability, collaboration and capacity building initiatives to counter threats to cybersecurity at United Nations Security Council High- Level Meeting

As president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of June, the Republic of Korea convened a High- Level Open Debate on the “Maintenance of peace and security: addressing evolving threats in cyberspace” on Thursday, 20 June 2024.

At the Open Debate, Security Council members discussed the expanding threats of cyberattacks to international peace and security and offered recommendations on actions the Council can take to counter the risks posed to cybersecurity.

Foreign Secretary and High Representative for UNSC Affairs, Mr. Robert Persaud delivered a statement on Guyana’s behalf in which he highlighted the unprecedented risks posed to cybersecurity by the malicious use of digital technologies, notwithstanding the economic, social and geopolitical benefits. Such threats can have a crippling impact on health, safety, security, democracy and the functioning of essential services.

The Foreign Secretary called for the establishment of accountability, oversight and regulatory mechanisms to guard against the sophisticated and multifaceted cyber-attacks. He underscored the need for cooperation, collaboration and partnerships to build cybersecurity capacity and resilience by developing interoperability between monitoring, tracking and investigation systems among states.

The Foreign Secretary also called on developed countries to assist developing countries that lack the necessary capabilities and tools, by providing training and funding to counter cyber threats and bolster cybersecurity infrastructure. To do so, he proposed that the international community can explore setting up a global fund which must be viewed as an investment in collective security.

Prior to the Open Debate, Foreign Secretary Persaud joined the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Korea, His Excellency Mr. Cho Tae- yul and other council members at a media stakeout to reaffirm their steadfast commitment to promoting an open, secure, stable, accessible and peaceful information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) environment in compliance with international law.

Over the past decade, the Security Council has become increasingly seized of the international peace and security implications of cyberspace. At Thursday’s Open Debate, Security Council members reaffirmed that the malicious use of digital technologies poses increasing threats to cybersecurity and critical infrastructure. Most members called for an international regulatory framework which deals with the responsible behavior in cyberspace and stressed the need for a greater effort for capacity building and collaboration to create synergies in responding to these threats.

