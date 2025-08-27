Guyana, Colombia deepen security ties with aerial surveillance agreement

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the National Defence Ministry of the Republic of Colombia have signed a monumental Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen aerial surveillance and regional security cooperation.

According to the GDF on Tuesday, the agreement focuses on enhancing airspace monitoring, countering illicit activities, and improving situational awareness through the sharing of expertise, technical exchanges, and capacity building.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan; Commander of the Colombian Aerospace Force, General Luis Carlos Córdoba Avendaño and other Senior officials in conversation over the signed MoU

The MoU positions both nations to respond more effectively to threats while reinforcing regional stability.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS, described the collaboration as a “significant step forward in advancing Guyana’s defence agenda,” emphasising that the MoU boosts the GDF’s ability to safeguard national sovereignty while contributing to a safer, more secure region.

His counterpart, Commander of the Colombian Aerospace Force, General Luis Carlos Córdoba Avendaño, highlighted that partnerships of this nature are essential for confronting shared security challenges, noting that deeper cooperation and intelligence sharing will strengthen both countries’ defence networks.

The signing of the MoU is being witnessed by a high-level delegation from the GDF and the National Defence Ministry of the Republic of Colombia.

The high-level signing was witnessed by senior GDF officers and Colombian officials, alongside diplomatic representatives, including Colombia’s Ambassador to Guyana, Graybern Livingston, and Ambassador George Talbot, Director of the Multilateral and Global Affairs Department.

Their presence reflected the strong political and diplomatic support in this new chapter of cooperation.

This MoU marks more than a military partnership; it signals Guyana’s growing role in regional security leadership.