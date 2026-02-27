Guyana deepening ties with Suriname, Jamaica in trade, energy and food security

In an effort to unlock greater opportunities for citizens, Guyana will continue to strengthen collaboration with Suriname and Jamaica in trade, energy, food security and technology.

On the sidelines of the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government in St Kitts and Nevis, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali met with Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Suriname’s President, Dr Jennifer Geerlings-Simons in two separate meetings.

Guyana and Jamaica discussed stronger cooperation in energy, agriculture, investment, technology transfer, regional security, and infrastructure development, according to President Ali’s official social media page.

He also affirmed Guyana’s continued support for the people of Jamaica as it recovers from the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa. The Guyanese leader also pledged to strengthen the historical partnership between the two nations.

PM Holness thanked the Guyana government for its support and said that Guyanese soldiers deployed in Jamaica to assist with rebuilding efforts in St Elizabeth and Westmoreland stands as a powerful demonstration of Caribbean unity in action.

In his social media page, the Jamaican prime minister emphasised that partnerships with Guyana are key to strengthening resilience and unlocking greater prosperity for the people of the two nations.

Meanwhile, President Ali and President Geerlings-Simmon advanced talks on energy and food security, and cooperation towards regional connectivity.

Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency, and Implementation, Zulfikar Ally, and Guyana’s Ambassador to CARICOM, HE George Wilfred Talbot, were present at both meetings.