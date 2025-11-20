Guyana Embarks on Landmark EU Investment Mission to Advance Port Development and Investment

Hon. Peter R. Ramsaroop, MP, Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head for the Guyana Office for Investment (GO-Invest), is leading a high-level delegation on a groundbreaking investment mission to Europe from 20–28 November 2025.

The mission takes the delegation to France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Spain, offering Guyanese stakeholders an unprecedented opportunity to study leading European ports, logistics systems, and agro-processing operations, and to meet with the officials and private-sector actors who manage these systems.

Delegation representatives during the EU study mission

This EU-funded mission, coordinated through the Caribbean-EU Cooperation Facility (CCF) and implemented by FIAP (Fundación para la Internacionalización de las Administraciones Públicas), is Guyana’s first outward mission to Europe. It unites public and private stakeholders to explore practical EU approaches that can be adapted and replicated to ensure strong systems in Guyana.

As Guyana’s economy undergoes rapid expansion and diversification, opportunities abound in trade, agro-processing, and regional logistics, particularly through the modernisation and expansion of port infrastructure. This makes the visit especially timely, as it allows the Guyanese delegation to engage directly with European port institutions and observe concrete, operational examples of effective port governance and logistics management.

Simultaneously, Guyanese companies are eager to expand into EU markets in areas aligned with national development priorities. The mission therefore serves as both a platform for practical learning and a bridge for partnership; fostering knowledge exchange, creating pathways for strategic collaboration and investment, and contributing significantly towards Guyana’s advancement as a modern, connected hub in keeping with the development agenda of His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Through the Global Gateway Investment Agenda, Team Europe—a collective of the EU, its Member States, and private sector partners—is advancing long-term strategies to connect Caribbean economies with key stakeholders across Europe. The mission aims to showcase scalable models for port and logistics development that can strengthen agro-food value chains and passenger transport networks in Guyana and the wider region.

Hon. Ramsaroop is accompanied by Senior Director of Investment at GO-Invest, Mr. John Edghill, as well as representatives from the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), the Private Sector Commission, CARICOM Private Sector Organisation (CPSO), Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc (VEHSI), Crane Guyana Inc., Guyana Port Inc., Western Logistics Guyana, Banks DIH Ltd., Demerara Distillers Ltd. (DDL), UMAMI Inc., and other private sector stakeholders. Select participants from Antigua, Barbados, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, along with EU Delegation officials and FIAP specialists, are also participating in the mission.

Over eight days of intensive programming, delegates are visiting major European ports, including Marseille, Antwerp-Bruges, Rotterdam, and Málaga, to observe operations, governance structures, and digitalised logistics systems. They will hold discussions with EU policymakers, port authorities, logistics operators, and private sector actors, while also engaging with academic institutions such as Wageningen University to explore innovations in agro-processing, cold-chain management, and market access strategies. The delegation will also learn from specialised research centres and regional authorities in Spain about clustering, agro-innovation, and logistics solutions.

The mission will deliver both immediate and long-term benefits, including practical insights into port governance and logistics efficiency, potential partnerships and investment opportunities, and actionable recommendations for pilot projects to enhance Guyana’s export competitiveness and domestic processing capacity.

The delegation meets with France’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and private-sector partners, including AIRBUS

These objectives closely support the national development agenda advanced by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali at the recent Berbice Development Summit, including the establishment of a modern, regionally connected port system as part of the monumental transformation underway in Berbice.

President Ali identified the development of a deep-water port as a flagship project aimed at expanding Guyana’s maritime capacity, improving logistics performance, and creating a gateway that links the country more effectively with regional and international markets. This infrastructure will to complement other major connectivity projects, including new bridge links that will enhance cross-border movement and trade flows.

The mission marks an important step in Guyana’s efforts to strengthen its capacity in port development, logistics, and agro-processing; sectors that are key to advancing Guyana’s national competitiveness and sustainable growth. Through direct engagements with European experts and institutions, the delegation is expected to gain valuable insights and practical lessons that can inform future initiatives in these areas.

Furthermore, beyond the technical exchanges, the mission is poised to deepen cooperation between Guyana and the Caribbean, and the EU, fostering partnerships that support innovation, investment, and long-term collaboration across both regions.