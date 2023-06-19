Guyana gearing up to host Caribbean Wastewater Conference, Exhibition

Guyana is gearing up to host the highly anticipated Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA) 32nd Annual Conference and Exhibition, scheduled to take place from October 23 to 27, 2023.

On Monday, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Permanent Secretary, Andre Ally, were briefed on the preparations for the event, at the housing ministry’s Brickdam office.

Minister Croal expressed his enthusiasm for the conference and assured that the Government of Guyana is fully committed to supporting its success.

“I presented this to Cabinet and there is an endorsement of us hosting this conference…we want to use this opportunity to showcase what we are doing here in Guyana,” he said.

The minister stressed the crucial role of waste management and emphasised the significance of addressing this issue.

He highlighted that the conference will provide a unique platform for experts, stakeholders, and heads of government to exchange knowledge and explore innovative solutions to the issue facing the Caribbean region.

“This is a new area for everybody… if we are we are talking about a modern country, a developed country, then that’s where we have to start,” Minister Croal underscored.

The minister commended the local planning committee, led by CWWA President and GWI Executive Director of Projects, Lt Col Marlon Daniels, for their diligent efforts in organising the event.

During his presentation, Daniels expressed his anticipation for the conference to be one of the largest, with an estimated participation of around 300 delegates including Caribbean government ministers and local and international investors.

Additionally, he revealed that there will be approximately 100 booths on display, showcasing various industry advancements and solutions.

Daniels added that the conference and exhibition will also serve as a platform to promote Guyana as a tourism destination while also presenting investment opportunities.

The conference will be hosted at the Guyana Marriott Hotel under the theme: “Accelerating Change in the Water, Wastewater, and Solid Waste Sectors”. For more information contact: conference@cwwa.net or cwwaconference2023@gmail.com.

