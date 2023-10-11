Guyana has adequate water supply amid dry spell – Min. Mustapha

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha is encouraging individuals to practice water conservation during the ongoing prolonged dry spell, which is projected to continue until the end of November.

In a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Minister Mustapha reassured that Guyana has adequate water supply to meet essential needs.

“I have spoken to the head of hydromet yesterday and he told me by the end of next month we might have some change in the weather. So far, we have enough water in the system to take care of our needs, but that does not mean that we must go about wasting the water. We must conserve the fresh water that we have in the conservancies,” the agriculture minister stated.

He noted that currently the water level at the conservancies is at normal height and he hopes that it remains.

Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha

Guyana is currently experiencing the El Nino weather phenomenon, however, Minister Mustapha disclosed that there are no serious threats caused by the dry weather conditions.

“I don’t think we are experiencing any serious problems with the dry spell so far. We have enough water in the system, but I want to appeal to farmers, stakeholders, and residents generally, we must conserve our fresh water,” Minister Mustapha stated. President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali also recently called for persons to conserve water and noted that in some parts of the hinterland. He also outlined plans for emergency responses to mitigate the impact on agriculture and livelihoods.

