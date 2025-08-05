Guyana has the lowest repeat offending rate in CARICOM

– Rehabilitation is delivering results – backed by record investment and reform

Episode 7 of the Safeguarding Our Nation series spotlights the transformation of the Guyana Prison Service (GPS), which now leads the CARICOM region in reducing repeat offending. Guyana’s recidivism rate stands at just 14%, far below Barbados (60%), Trinidad and Tobago (50%), and Suriname (46%).

This progress is the result of a bold policy shift toward rehabilitation and reintegration, backed by the largest investment in prison reform in the country’s history. Since 2021, more than GY$28 billion has been invested in prison infrastructure, officer training, and certified rehabilitation programmes.

“Rehabilitation is no longer an add-on. It is now the core mission of the prison service,” said Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot. “We are building a system that prioritises purpose, dignity, and second chances.”

As of July 2025, Guyana’s prison population stands at 2,239, a 2.9% decrease from 2,306 in July 2024. This drop reflects the impact of rehabilitation-focused policies and a broader cultural shift within the system.

The episode highlights how that mission is being delivered:

• Skills Training: Over 820 prisoners completed certified vocational programmes in 2024 in areas such as masonry, agriculture, welding, electrical installation, and tailoring.

• Therapy and Behavioural Support: Prisoners now receive professional counselling, cognitive behavioural therapy, anger management, and substance abuse treatment.

• Work and Earnings: Inmates work on public-private projects, earning stipends and often sending money home to support their families.

• Reintegration Support: The Fresh Start Initiative equips former prisoners with business toolkits and mentorship. Over 50 ex-prisoners have launched income- generating ventures since 2022.

GPS has also modernised its workforce:

• Officer Training is now accredited by the University of Guyana.

• Body cameras will begin to be used within the next two weeks, and GPS remains the only agency in Guyana authorised to train other Joint Services in taser use.

• Officer Welfare: Salaries have risen from GY$113,347 to GY$165,723. Staff benefit from new housing, mental health support, and care packages.

• Discipline and Integrity: Misconduct is met with swift disciplinary or legal action, ensuring accountability.

• Recruitment: A dedicated Recruitment Board leads a transparent, merit-based process with outreach across all ten regions.

The GPS plays a vital role within Guyana’s national security framework. Its mission has evolved from confinement to a model centred on rehabilitation, public safety, and professional standards. Inhumane punishments like bread-and-water diets are no longer practiced.

“We are building a modern prison service that is professional, accountable, and focused on rehabilitation,” Director Elliot said. “As Mandela reminded us, a nation should be judged by how it treats its lowest citizens, and that is a standard we aspire to meet.”

