Guyana hosts regional investments, capital market conference

The hosting of the Regional Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Investments and Capital Markets Conference locally marks a pivotal chapter in Guyana’s economic growth, providing opportunities to break existing barriers to democratising wealth and exploring sustainable solutions.

The session which opened Tuesday at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre is notably the first regional conference held outside of Jamaica.

Minister in the office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh delivering remarks at the Regional Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Investments and Capital Markets Conference hosted at the Pegasus Suites and Corporate Centre

Providing the keynote address during the ceremony, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance, Dr Ashni Singh said the government embraces the seminar, especially since it unites regulators, institutional investors, and various other market participants.

“…A very diverse range of conference participants which can only lend for enlightening deliberations and indeed which will provide us an opportunity to showcase Guyana to such a wide and diverse audience,” the senior minister underscored.

Day two of the conference will see engagements on how Guyana can leverage the capital markets to fully utilise its assets and grow its economy in collaboration with regional markets.

To this end, Dr Singh highlighted the exponential growth Guyana is experiencing which has created a plethora of opportunities for investment to be explored by potential investors.

“We are experiencing in Guyana an episode of high economic growth that is perhaps without precedents in global experience. We would’ve grown last year by more than 63 per cent. There is no shortage of investment opportunity in Guyana…there is no shortage of opportunity to partner with Guyanese companies,” Minister Singh asserted.

Meanwhile, the meetings provide a platform for key participants of the financial services industry to discuss and present ideas on issues pertinent to the development of the sector and assist in the creation of partnerships and improved understanding between financial institutions.

Furthermore, the agenda will cover a variety of compelling topics including technology, global competition, data protection and investment, and available opportunities.

It focuses on investment landscapes and the role of different institutions including the central banks, and brokerages as active and critical players.

This year’s session is themed: “Guyana’s Capital Market: Wealth Creation and Retention.”

