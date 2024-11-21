Guyana, India making every effort to strengthen democracy worldwide – PM Modi

The Honourable Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, has emphasised that both Guyana and India are making every effort to strengthen democracy globally which is evident in their respective goals and policies.

PM Modi made the remarks during a Special Sitting of the National Assembly held at Arthur Chung Conference Centre at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, on Thursday.

Prime Minister of India, the Honourable Shri Narendra Modi, addresses the 87th Sitting of the National Assembly

He reminded those present that Guyana and India have both faced the same challenges and the same form of colonialism, emphasising that many people have dedicated their lives to the fight for liberation.

“Today, our countries are strengthening democracy in the world…I congratulate each member of Guyana’s Parliament…Every single effort by you to strengthening democracy in Guyana is contributing to development in the world. As we make efforts to strengthen democracy, we have also continuously [kept] an eye on what is happening around the world,” the Indian prime minister said.

He continued, “When we make humanity first the basis of our decisions, the results we obtain are always in the interest of mankind. Our democratic values are so strong that they become our pillar of support, enabling us to face any ups and downs on our path to development… To build an inclusive society, there is no better system than democracy.”

According to the prime minister, the human-centric approach teaches everyone that all nations are deemed equally significant, as are their citizens.

PM Modi also pointed out, “Both our countries have together shown that democracy is not a just a law. It not just a system. We have shown that democracy is in our DNA.”

Therefore, PM Modi mentioned that when it was necessary to unite the world, India, during its G20 presidency, presented the ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ mantra.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips welcomes Prime Minister of India, the Honourable Shri Narendra Modi

When the entire world faced a very difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic, India donated medicine and vaccines to many countries.

Prime Minister Modi visited Guyana 24 years ago as a citizen to learn more about Guyana’s heritage and culture.

Late Tuesday night, PM Modi arrived in Guyana for a three-day state visit to further bilateral discussions with Guyana and the Caribbean Community.

This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Guyana in 56 years.

Present at the Special Sitting of the National Assembly were Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, Vice-President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, government ministers, other members of parliament, representatives from the diplomatic corps and other organisations.

Scene of Prime Minister Modi’s address to the National Assembly on Thursday Scene of Prime Minister Modi’s address to the National Assembly on Thursday Scene of Prime Minister Modi’s address to the National Assembly on Thursday

