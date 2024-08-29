Guyana Ministry of Education Launches Intensive Refresher Training for Nationwide Nursery Curriculum Rollout

The Ministry of Education’s Nursery Education Sector, in collaboration with the Guyana Education Sector Project Program (GESPP), has initiated a comprehensive four-day refresher training for master trainers, marking a significant milestone in the roll-out of the Guyana Renewed Nursery Curriculum.

This crucial training, held at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD), is designed to equip master trainers with the knowledge and pedagogy needed for the nationwide curriculum scale-up, which is set to commence in September 2024.

The Guyana Renewed Nursery Curriculum pilot phase began in September 2022 and concluded in July 2024 with remarkable success. The curriculum, which will soon be implemented across all nursery schools and classes nationwide, was refined based on extensive feedback from participating educators. This new phase aims to ensure that every learner in Guyana benefits from an inclusive and nurturing educational environment.

The necessity for a renewed curriculum stems from the outdated nature of the previous system, which had remained largely unchanged since nursery education was introduced in Guyana in 1976. According to Devendra Persaud, Assistant Chief Education Officer for Nursery, “The education system is dynamic, and what worked well in the past may no longer be effective today. The modern education landscape requires a shift from traditional teaching methods to a more student-centered approach, leveraging technology to enhance learning.”

The ACEO highlighted the importance of adapting the curriculum to meet contemporary educational needs.

“Our vision is to make every child a reader by Grade 3. To achieve this, the curriculum must focus on early literacy and numeracy, which are critical for early school success and long-term achievement. As such, literacy and numeracy will now be separate subjects on the timetable, reflecting feedback from teachers across the country.”

The upcoming nationwide scale-up of the renewed curriculum will ensure a consistent and high-quality educational experience for all nursery students, with an emphasis on critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration. The Ministry of Education remains committed to engaging with educators and education specialists to develop and deliver the best possible educational plan for the nation’s youngest learners.

He concluded, “I wish all participants success in this refresher training. It is essential that master trainers ask questions, clarify concepts, and ensure that we present a unified approach during the scale-up. We aim for a resounding success in implementing this curriculum across the country.”

