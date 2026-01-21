Guyana must reject a fugitive for opposition leader – AG Nandlall

The Government of Guyana is warning against any attempt to install a United States–indicted and OFAC‑sanctioned individual as leader of the opposition, saying such a move would severely damage Guyana’s reputation, undermine its democratic institutions, and invite grave international consequences.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohamed Anil Nandlall, SC

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C., speaking on Tuesday evening during his Issues in the News programme, said the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) finds it “unthinkable” that a fugitive offender who wanted by the United States for major financial crimes, could be elevated to one of the highest constitutional offices in the land.

“The very suggestion is an indictment on our country, our Parliament, and on governance in the English‑speaking Caribbean, if not the Commonwealth,” AG Nandlall declared.

Nandlall emphasised that the PPP/C’s position is unwavering, as the office of leader of the opposition carries constitutional responsibilities that demand integrity and credibility. He reminded that the role serves as an alternative executive authority, making any association with an indicted figure a direct threat to Guyana’s constitutional order and international standing.

“We are proud to record our position in opposition to a fugitive offender being elevated to that post. History will absolve and vindicate the position that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic has taken,” he said.

He further disclosed that the United States ambassador has conveyed concerns about the prospect of such an appointment, signalling that diplomatic and economic repercussions could follow if Guyana were to elevate a person under active OFAC sanctions and extradition proceedings.

While acknowledging that the individual was elected to Parliament, the attorney general stressed that the PPP/C neither supported nor endorsed his candidacy. He warned that those who back his elevation will be held accountable, both by the international community and by history, for the consequences of their decision.