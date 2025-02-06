Guyana Office for Investment Strengthens Trade, Cultural Ties with Suriname

The Guyana Office for Investment on Thursday outfitted the Guyana Embassy in Suriname with a locally made canoe, a selection of Guyanese products, and investment and export promotion information.

This initiative, led by Dr Peter Ramsaroop, Government of Guyana Chief Investment Officer, is being carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Honourable Hugh Hilton Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The official presentation was made to Ambassador of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to Suriname, HE Virjanand Depoo, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation playing a key role in facilitating the initiative.

Dr Ramsaroop spoke about the developments in Guyana and its rich natural resources.

Among the notable developments, the bauxite finds between Guyana and Suriname which amount to 1.5 billion tonnes were discussed. Guyana is modernising its known industries, opening up new possibilities for economic growth.

He also emphasised the tremendous opportunities on the horizon, particularly with the upcoming developments in the energy sector.

The next wave of growth is expected when gas comes to shore, cutting energy costs in half and giving rise to an entirely new manufacturing sector.

Additionally, a deep-water port is expected to be announced soon, further boosting the country’s infrastructure.

He further stressed that President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision of ‘One Guyana’ is real, as the wealth created by these developments will be shared across the country.

The Guyana Office for Investment continues to play an active role in supporting local manufacturers whether small businesses, medium enterprises, or large-scale producers, by assisting with the exportation of their products into foreign markets.

Through strategic partnerships, investment facilitation, and trade promotion, the agency ensures that Guyanese products gain international visibility and access to new opportunities.

Through collaborations like these, Guyana continues to expand its footprint in regional markets, promoting locally manufactured goods and fostering economic partnerships.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

