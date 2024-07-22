Guyana Office for Investment to Participate in Diaspora Job Fair at LaGuardia Airport Marriott

Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and Agency Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, will be attending the Diaspora Job Fair. The event will take place at the LaGuardia Airport Marriott, located at 102-05 Ditmars Blvd, on July 27th, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Join Dr. Ramsaroop to learn about Guyana’s development and explore the various investment opportunities across the productive sectors of the country. Attendees will also receive an in-depth overview of Guyana’s socio-economic development and insights into upcoming investment opportunities with the initiatives and policies under President Irfaan Ali’s administration.

The Diaspora Job Fair is a direct result of President Irfaan Ali’s recent engagement with the diaspora, reflecting his administration’s commitment to harnessing the skills and expertise of Guyanese abroad. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with Guyana’s investment chief and gain valuable information about the country’s growth, future prospects and how you can be part of this development.

