Guyana, Outlook Travel Magazine partnering on new guidebook

Guyana is poised to shine brightly on the world map as the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce, through the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), partners with Outlook Travel Magazine on the upcoming Guyana Travel Guide.

According to the GTA, this partnership will make Guyana a top travel and business destination, highlighting its heritage and sustainable tourism.

The guide will be featured on Outlook Travel’s magazines, websites, social media, and newsletter, as well as on GTA’s platforms.

It will highlight Guyana’s diverse offerings, including accommodation options, experiences and activities, while providing readers with insights on how to maximise their time in Destination Guyana.

Zip-lining in Guyana

Furthermore, an 18 per cent increase was recorded in visitor arrivals from January to July 2025. This represents 242,655 visitors, compared to 205,646 arrivals during the same period in 2024.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, this growth occurred over seven months, with the United States (100,331), the Caribbean (76,247), Canada (17,783), and Europe (14,079) contributing.

As Guyana continues to attract attention for its sustainable development and natural allure, this travel guide will serve as a valuable reference for travellers and investors.