Guyana ready to collaborate with UAE on climate change – President Ali

-Accepts Letters of Credence from non-resident UAE Ambassador

His Excellency Dr. Irfaan Ali this afternoon said that Guyana is prepared to collaborate with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on climate change and other bilateral objectives.

President Ali made the statement after accepting the Letters of Credence from the non-resident Ambassador of the UAE to Guyana, His Excellency Saleh Ahmad Salem Alzaraim Alsuwaidi, at the Office of the President on Shiv Chanderpaul Drive.

President Ali first conveyed best wishes and warm greetings to the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, before highlighting the importance of collaboration between the two countries.

“There are many areas that we can focus on to develop our bilateral relations. Both of our countries share similar objectives.”

The President noted that Guyana is on a path to transforming its economy while mitigating the effects of climate change. This, he added, will be done through the prioritisation of the Government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

“I hope we can work together to develop our collaboration in this area.”

The Head of State added that the impending establishment of Guyana’s Mission in the capital of the UAE—Abu Dhabi—is a testimony to his Government’s commitment to give “practical meaning” to its relations with the UAE.

GENEROUS DONATIONS

The President also used the opportunity to thank the UAE for its assistance in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic through “generous donations” of medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE).

“I take this opportunity to reiterate our gratitude for this tangible gesture of friendship.”

President Ali also congratulated the UAE for hosting Expo Dubai 2020 (from October 2021 to March 2022) and said that he is looking forward to attending the event in October.

“Excellency, I wish to assure you of the full support of the Government of Guyana in the discharge of your duties as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates, for the Co-operative Republic of Guyana. I wish you a productive and successful tenure ahead.”

Meanwhile, the Ambassador extended best wishes to President Ali and said that the focus of his mission, as directed by his President, is to develop the bilateral relationship between the two countries.