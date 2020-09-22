Guyana records 66th and 67th COVID-19 deaths

(MOH- GEORGETOWN) – The Ministry of Health (MOH) regrets to inform the public that as of 18:00 hours and15:00hrs, respectively, on September 21st, 2020, two persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) died. These deaths will be reflected on tomorrow’s dashboard.

The latest fatalities are a 57-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man, both from Barima-Waini (Region One) who died while being treated. Samples were collected from both patients at the time of admission and both later tested positive for COVID-19.

The MOH expresses condolences to the family of the two decedents and will make every effort to provide all the necessary support during this difficult time.

Officials of the Ministry have contacted all relatives and persons connected to the two decedents to facilitate contact tracing and rapid assistance. The Ministry is also appealing to the public to respect the families’ privacy and to allow them to mourn in peace.

To date, the Ministry has recorded 2,402 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,359 recoveries.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO. 9) which are in effect until September 30, 2020. This order emphasises:

 the need for correct and consistent use of face masks when leaving their homes;

 the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others

 and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or anyone who requires additional information is urged to contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231 1166, 226 7480 or 624 6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy .