Guyana records significant decline in domestic violence homicides

Efforts to combat domestic violence in Guyana have yielded encouraging results in 2024. Law enforcement agencies have recorded a 33 per cent decrease in the number of homicides due to domestic violence.

The government invested $150 million to address sexual offences and gender-based violence at the start of 2024 which enabled the Minister of Human Services and Social Security to launch of number of measures.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud at the media conference

The ministry supported approximately 1,500 individuals through its Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Unit. As well, initiatives such as the Hope and Justice Centre, provided counselling, legal aid and other essential services to victims of abuse.

On Tuesday, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, credited the 914 hotline for helping to reduce incidences of domestic violence.

During her year-end press conference at the ministry’s Georgetown office, Dr Persaud disclosed that the hotline received over 14,000 calls which included 293 that were related to domestic violence.

Hope and Justice Centre, Vergenoegen

This service allowed the ministry to intervene in cases of violence when necessary and to effectively monitor incidents.

Dr Persaud expressed her satisfaction with the ministry’s progress while acknowledging the need for continued improvements.

She also highlighted the introduction of the Family Violence Act 2024, which addressed a wide range of civil and criminal issues related to family violence.

Passed in the National Assembly in August of last year, the act protects every member of a family from any type of violence, including sexual and verbal abuse.

Hope and Justice Centre, Lusignan

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

