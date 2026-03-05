Guyana reiterates commitment to US security collaboration at First Americas Counter Cartel Summit

Guyana has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regional security and cooperation with the United States (US) Government to counter narco-trafficking and other forms of transnational crime.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillip is representing Guyana at the first “America Counter Cartel Conference” hosted by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the US Southern Command in Miami, Florida. It was at this conference that he reinforced Guyana’s position.

Prime Minister Phillips and other leaders pose for a photo with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

Prime Minister Phillips expressed appreciation to the US government and its Secretary of War for convening the meeting and extending an invitation for Guyana’s participation.

“Guyana and the United States share a strong and expanding strategic partnership built on mutual trust and robust defence and security cooperation through capacity building, joint exercises, and policy and technical engagements,” he said in his remarks.

The prime minister highlighted that both nations have worked closely to combat transnational crimes, noting that criminal networks involving cartels, gangs, and other organised groups pose a serious threat to peace and security across the region.

With Guyana’s geographic position along major maritime and regional transit corridors, he said the fight against narco-trafficking and narco-terrorism is extremely important.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips (seated right) listens as US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivers remarks

Because of these factors, the prime minister stressed the need for strong cooperation among countries in the region to address these threats effectively. At the same time, he said that all collaborative efforts must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of each participating state.

As economic and strategic growth continues throughout the region, he said, “It is also essential that we work together to protect critical infrastructure, strengthen national institutions, and enhance our resilience to evolving security threats.”

During the conference, Guyana welcomed the adoption of a Joint Security Declaration aimed at strengthening hemispheric cooperation against organised crime and narco-terrorism. Prime Minister Phillips signalled that Guyana intends to join the coalition and pledged continued support for regional security initiatives.

He also reinforced Guyana’s commitment to acting as a reliable and active partner in advancing peace, security, and stability across the Western Hemisphere.