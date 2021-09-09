Guyana rejects Agreement Signed between Venezuelan Govt and Opposition

The Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana firmly rejects the agreement signed by the Heads of Delegation of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Unity Platform of Venezuela in Mexico City on September 6, 2021. That agreement is an overt threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana.

Guyana cannot be used as an altar of sacrifice for settlement of Venezuela’s internal political differences. While the Government of Guyana welcomes domestic accord within Venezuela, an agreement defying international law and process is not a basis for mediating harmony.

The controversy between Guyana and Venezuela is properly before the International Court of Justice and will remain there for peaceful resolution.