Guyana sends more supplies to Jamaica as hurricane relief

Guyana has dispatched its second tranche of emergency relief supplies to Jamaica, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa.

The shipment, coordinated by the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), departed on Thursday, from the AFS Shipping Wharf at Friendship aboard the MV Falk.

It is expected to arrive in Jamaica within six days.

The MV Falk departs for Jamaica

This latest support follows President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s recent visit to Jamaica, with other Heads of CARICOM Heads of Government, and reflects strong collaboration between the government and the Private Sector.

The supplies include wood and zinc sheeting to rebuild 200 roofs, along with mattresses, water tanks, and rice.

Showcasing local manufacturing capacity, the mattresses and tanks were manufactured locally by A&F Foam Factory and Lion Tank.

Director General Civil Defence Commsission, Colonel (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain

Speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI), CDC’s Director General, Colonel (Ret’d) Nazrul Hussain, said the deployment reflects Guyana’s commitment to standing with its Caribbean neighbour in times of crisis.

“This mission is about more than materials. It is about solidarity and ensuring that Jamaican families can rebuild their lives with dignity,” he stated.

A team of engineers from the Guyana Defence Force will also be deployed to Jamaica to assist with roof reconstruction once the supplies arrive.

The MV Falk was originally chartered by Barakat Timbers & Trading Company Ltd to transport lumber to Jamaica.

To expedite relief efforts, the government utilised the available cargo space on the vessel.

According to the director general, a third shipment of food and building materials is scheduled to leave Guyana in two weeks, continuing the country’s support to regional disaster recovery efforts.