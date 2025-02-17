Guyana showcasing agricultural potential at energy conference

The Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo (GECSCE) launched its inaugural Conference Village at the Kingston Seawall Esplanade Monday morning.

This unique event will showcase the country’s diverse agricultural products and investment opportunities.

The Conference Village offers agro-processors and farmers a platform to showcase their products and produce, highlighting Guyana’s growing agricultural sector.

It will run from February 17 to 21 between 10 am and 5:30 pm and is a partnership between the Guyana Energy Conference and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha said the event has the potential to create new markets and expand the reach of Guyanese agricultural products.

He noted the significant growth in Guyana’s agricultural output, including traditional and new high-value crops like corn and soya.

“Guyana now is a new destination for new and emerging crops. We are now producing commodities that the Caribbean normally imports,” Minister Mustapha stated.

Guyana is actively working towards the CARICOM goal of reducing regional food imports by 25 per cent by 2025 while supplying the needs of its oil and gas, tourism, and hospitality sectors.

The agriculture minister also highlighted the growth of the agro-processing sector, noting that over 4,000 new products are now available.

He also encouraged investors to explore the vast opportunities within Guyana’s agricultural landscape.

The GECSCE’s Chief Executive Officer Kiana Wilburg believes the initiative will reinforce the importance of agriculture in Guyana’s diversification strategy, even amidst discussions about natural resource utilisation.

She said it also provides a broader market for local agricultural stakeholders to demonstrate their capabilities and products.

The annual Guyana Energy Conference was launched in 2022 and connects local businesses with international partners to foster collaboration and investment.

This year’s conference is set for February 18 to 21 at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Kingston Georgetown. It will feature government officials, industry experts, and renowned leaders.

New initiatives include an energy run/walk held a day before the main high-level sessions.

Delegates will also experience authentic Guyanese cuisine at the “Taste of Guyana” event, hosted in collaboration with the Ministries of Culture, Youth and Sport, and Tourism, Industry and Commerce.

