Guyana supports fight against drug trafficking – Dr Jagdeo

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to regional and international initiatives aimed at combating drug trafficking, particularly through strategic collaboration with the United States.

“We support any fight against drug traffickers, and we will work with the United States of America collaboratively to support all of their activities aimed at blocking illegal drugs from going to the United States of America, or coming to Guyana,” the vice president stated at Thursday’s press conference.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo at Thursday’s media conference

Illicit drug trafficking is still an issue in the Caribbean and northern South America. The U.S. provides resources to help fight this problem.

Dr Jagdeo made it clear that Guyana also supports the initiative and underscored the importance of eliminating illegal drugs for the country as well as the entire global fraternity.

“We’ve engaged with the United States of America. They have assured us that they will support us in protecting our territorial integrity and sovereignty. They’ve said this openly…I don’t want to embark on a speculative course as to what will happen, because we don’t know. If they were to attack Venezuela or to attack drug dealers in Venezuela, they wouldn’t tell the Government of Guyana first. I guess they will do it and tell their Congress, and we’ll know through the media,” he added.

Human trafficking is a serious issue in the Caribbean. Some countries in the region are known for trafficking people, including forced labour and sexual exploitation, which impacts vulnerable groups travelling between South America, the Caribbean, and the United States.