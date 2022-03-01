Guyana supports UN resolution on Ukraine

-calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to diplomacy

Guyana has once again called for the cessation of attacks by Russia on Ukraine, urging instead for the peaceful resolution of conflict and a return to diplomacy.

Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett made the call Tuesday, as the United Nations’ (UN) General Assembly re-convened for day two of an emergency session on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as a Russian convoy of tanks and other armoured vehicles move on the capital city of Kyiv.

The General Assembly will vote this week on a draft resolution to isolate Russia by deploring its “aggression against Ukraine” and demanding Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw on Friday.

The session is being held at United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

Ambassador Birkette said Guyana fully aligns itself with the statements issued by Caricom Community and with the declaration of Organization of American States (OAS) on the situation in Ukraine.

She noted the deep concern of the government, over the recent military intervention by Russia in violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and called for an immediate cessation of hostility and a return to diplomacy.

“Guyana deplores the threat of use of force in the conduct of international relation and urges a peaceful resolution of the differences that currently exist in consonance with the rule of international law and the provisions of the United Nations charter,” Rodrigues-Birkett told the UN.

She said the current military action of Ukraine is contrary to the principles of respect for territorial integrity, sovereignty and none-interference of the affairs of another sovereign state.

“The aggression against Ukraine is a threat to the region and countries everywhere. The Government of Guyana therefore supports the efforts of the UN Secretary General to bring a speedy resolution to the situation in Ukraine and cease the threats to international peace and security.”

In this regard, Ambassador Birkette relayed that the Guyana Government fully supports the resolution brought before the UN General Assembly.