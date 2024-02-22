Guyana-Suriname Chamber of Commerce attracting more businesses

Six months after being launched, the Guyana-Suriname Chamber of Commerce which represents the interest of businesses in the two countries, is growing.

Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Rahul Lildhar during the last day of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo, spoke with members of the media about the operations of the chamber.

He noted the chamber is the brainchild of the Surinamese Ambassador to Guyana, Liselle Blankendal and Chairman of Action Invest Caribbean, Dr Vishnu Doerga.

Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber, Rahul Lildhar

“This one of our first calendar events to exhibit several of our members who have benefitted from networking partnerships and even creating new clientele for their businesses, and that was the exposure we got here at the energy conference.”

The mission of the Chamber is to foster collaboration and network, and to expand and get economic trade within both countries.

The chamber consists of businesses from various sectors including construction, consultancy, oil and gas.

Chairman of Action Invest Caribbean, Dr Doerga noted that the chamber was established because of the high number of Surinamese businesses in Guyana.

“Based on our records, we have well over 50 companies already working here, which is the second largest number of international companies, operating, so it only made sense.”

10 Guyanese companies are operating in Suriname.

“Therefore, our chamber is probably one of the few bilateral chambers that now exists that operate in both countries equally,”Doerga stated.

While most Caricom countries have logistical difficulties, the proximity of the two countries is advantageous.

“Between Guyana and Suriname, we have at least four daily flights, we have a ferry service in operation that I understand from our government, will continue to improve in efficiency as well with a new booking system in place and hopefully more frequent ferries moving across and we are also hearing about the bridge that will come into existence” he noted.

With the Caribbean Community(CARICOM) creating a single economic space, Dr Doerga encouraged businesses to seize this boundless opportunity.

“It’s not the responsibility of government to go put us together and to help us take these steps, it’s our responsibility. We’re eventually going to be making the profit, we’re the ones who will be creating employment, so it’s our responsibility to come together and work together” Doerga stated.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

