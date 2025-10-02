Guyana to assist in the adoption of a UN Support Office in Haiti

Guyana has endorsed the transition of the Multinational Security Mission (MSS) in Haiti into a Gang Suppression Force (GSF) and the establishment of a UN Support Office in Haiti to provide operational and logistical support for the mission.

At the Adoption of Security Council Resolution 2793, Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett, Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, stated that the A3+, namely, Algeria, Sierra Leone, Somalia, and Guyana, approached the negotiations with a sense of responsibility and commitment to the Haitian people, whose lives and livelihoods are directly impacted by the dire security crisis in the country.

The GSF will work in close coordination with the Haitian National Police (HNP) and the Haitian armed forces to conduct intelligence-led operations to neutralise gangs, provide security for critical infrastructure, and support humanitarian access.

The Permanent Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues, speaking at the Adoption of Security Council Resolution 2793

The 5,550-strong force will also protect vulnerable groups, support the reintegration of former fighters, and help strengthen Haitian institutions.

The A3+is placing its priority on ensuring that there are adequate safeguards for the protection of Haitian’s human rights, including the rights of children who comprise 50% of gang membership.

Additionally, they sought to strengthen the effectiveness and impact of the mission’s work to promote synergy and foster a sense of accountability where necessary.

Ambassador Rodrigues noted “the A3+ remains fully committed to the Haitian cause and to ensuring that Haiti, a founding member of the United Nations, gets the level of international support it deserves.”

“Our singular objective throughout this process was to ensure that we get things right and that the contributions of the United Nations and the UN Security Council rise to meet the gravity of the situation,” Rodrigues said.