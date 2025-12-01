Guyana to standardise vehicle tint laws to ensure fairness, transparency

The government has moved to standardise the use of tinted windows on motor vehicles, allowing all owners to apply 35 per cent tint on side windows and 70 per cent tint on front windscreens.

The measure, Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond said, will eliminate the longstanding tint waiver system and ease public frustration while ensuring fairness and transparency.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond

“On my first day, I was greeted with a large stack of tint wavers and also with the request or people reaching out asking what the process is…Clearly, this confusion lends itself to lots of unscrupulous persons manipulating the system for their own benefit, taking advantage of citizens who are unclear in how to access this waiver,” she explained during an interview with the National Communications Network (NCN) on Sunday.

“We drafted the amendment based on the policy that everyone should have access to a tinted vehicle. Removing the whole burden on the system that people have to seek to get a waiver, and hence making the process transparent and predictable,” Minister Walrond said.

Before drafting this amendment, the minister consulted with the Guyana Police Force (GPF), examined the longstanding restrictions, and found no evidence linking tinted vehicles to increased criminal activity.

Police officers directing traffic

She added that UV exposure, climate considerations and strong public sentiment all supported easing the rules.

“There was no basis to continue withholding permission for citizens to have tint, and the public clearly expressed they wanted this protection,” she said.

The amended legislation will be taken to Parliament soon. It will outline compliance measures, exemption categories and enforcement procedures.

It aims to lessen unnecessary burdens on citizens and prevent exploitation.

However, certain categories of people are eligible to apply for higher levels of tint. These include government officials, diplomats, and senior security personnel.

Individuals with certified medical conditions may also apply for exemptions at the minister’s discretion.

To ensure compliance, police officers will be equipped with tint meters to test vehicles on the spot.

Non-compliance will attract a fine of $75,000.