Guyana, US advance security cooperation as Pres Ali meets US Special Envoy Kristi Noem

Guyana and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening security cooperation, following a meeting between President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and US Special Envoy and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her delegation.

The discussions were held at State House on Main Street in Georgetown on Tuesday.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and US Special Envoy and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

According to the US Embassy’s official social media page, the discussions focused on joint efforts to combat transnational crime, disrupt cartel activity, strengthen border security, address illegal migration and promote economic opportunities.

Senior government officials, cabinet members, and representatives of the Joint Services were also present at the engagement on Tuesday

As part of the engagement, President Ali presented Special Envoy Noem with a painting by Guyanese artist Dillon Craig, featuring the Canje Pheasant alongside the Harpy Eagle, a symbolic gesture highlighting Guyana’s national identity.

Senior government officials, cabinet members, and representatives of the joint services were also present.

The engagement forms part of ongoing collaboration under the Shield of Americas Initiative, which was advanced by President Donald Trump at a recent summit in Doral, Miami, Florida, earlier this month.

Guyana is among 12 countries that have agreed to work with the US government to address narco trafficking and other illicit activities.