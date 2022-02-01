Guyana will be transformed into a modern, prosperous country -Minister Ramson

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson during the National Budget debate on Tuesday, said the 2022 budget will play a critical role in allowing Guyana to transform into a prosperous country.

“With this budget, the President Ali led PPP/C Government is about to commence the transformation of Guyana into a modern and prosperous country in front of our very eyes. All our promises we’ve presented in our manifesto, we will keep and we will honour every single one,” he noted.

“We promise to reverse every single one of the taxes, the 200 plus taxes the APNU+AFC heartlessly put on the people of the country, we removed them…There are no taxes added, in fact the taxes have been reduced. increasing money in circulation, creating thousands of jobs, creating lasting, invaluable benefits for the people of the country, creating a new and transformed Guyana,” he said further.

Minister Ramson also made reference to a number of accomplishments made by the PPP/C Administration, including the large number of house lots distributed over the past 18 months.

“We promised that we would distribute 50,000 house lots and we are on track with this Mr. Speaker. We’ve already done over 10,000 in our first year Mr. Speaker. We have distributed more house lots than the APNU-AFC did in their entire five years in office,” he said.

Minister Ramson said the budget will allow Guyanese to benefit directly in a number of ways like never before. He said it will be the greatest transfer of wealth to the ordinary people.

Speaking on his sector, Minister Ramson noted that upgrades to community grounds will continue this year. He said grounds were greatly neglected under the APNU-AFC Administration during its tenure in office.

He said from 2021 budgetary allocation, a number of communities across the country benefitted from flood lights and other projects.

“I’m pleased as well to announce … that in this year’s budget there will be $250 million in our budget for ground enhancement,” he stated.

Since taking office, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport has made significant efforts to develop community grounds and other sport facilities countrywide.

“For sport, the budget is $3.15 billion with a capital of $2.4 billion and every single sport association and federation has issued statements for the first time in the history of this country in support of the government, in support of the ministry, in support of the programme and the relationship that they have with the minister and the National Sports Commission,” Minister Ramson stated.

The 2022 Budget is the country’s largest budget to date, and will see some $552.9 billion being disbursed to sectors as government seeks to advance the country’s development.