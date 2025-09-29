Guyana’s 4th Cycle Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Concludes with Formal Adoption at the UN Human Rights Council (Geneva)

This morning, at 10:00 a.m. Geneva time (4:00 a.m. Guyana time), the United Nations Human Rights Council formally adopted the Report of the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Guyana, bringing the country’s Fourth Cycle Review to a close.

The process began with the 4th UPR cycle review on May 6-9, 2025, and Guyana’s presentation of its responses to the 206 recommendations in July received during the interactive dialogue on 6 May 2025. After extensive Cabinet-level consultations, inputs from constitutional agencies and high-level engagements with the National Mechanism for Reporting and Follow-up (NMRF), 146 recommendations have been fully supported by Guyana. Notably most of these recommendations were already in various stages of implementation at the time of the review.

These include strong commitments to:

Continue strengthening democratic institutions and expanding access to justice and legal protections;

Advancing gender equality, child protection, and the rights of persons with disabilities and rights of Indigenous Peoples;

Reducing poverty, continuing the expansion of healthcare and education access in all regions, including rural, hinterland and Indigenous communities;

Improving housing and access to potable water;

Accelerating climate action and low-carbon development under the Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030.

An additional 58 recommendations were noted, primarily those which will be addressed during the already initiated constitutional reform process as determined by the Guyanese people, as well as those matters which require further public consultations, or additional legislative work. The remaining two recommendations were split to ensure accurate reflection of the State’s positions on the matters contained therein.

Speaking virtually at the adoption, the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance and head of the Guyana delegation, Hon. Gail Teixeira expressed gratitude to the 70 Member States that engaged constructively during the review, and to the Troika members (Kingdom of Belgium, Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Dominican Republic) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) for their expert support throughout the 4th cycle review.

Guyana highlighted progress already underway, including judicial reforms, environmental protection measures, legislative modernisation, and democratic consolidation which are being further enhanced following the September 2025 elections. All of these align with the accepted recommendations.

During the adoption, numerous delegations and UN agencies commended Guyana for its constructive engagement throughout the UPR process, welcoming its inclusive consultations, acceptance of recommendations on gender equality, child protection, climate action, and social inclusion, and progress in areas such as healthcare, education, Indigenous rights, and legal reforms. Civil society representatives also acknowledged positive steps such as the decriminalisation of suicide and ongoing improvements to prison conditions, health, education, water and housing while encouraging further action to continue protecting fundamental human rights.

The Government re-affirmed its commitment to the UPR process which remains a vital platform for transparency, mutual accountability, and dialogue, allowing States to reaffirm their commitment to human rights while tailoring implementation to national contexts.

The Guyana delegation noted that the State remains cognisant of the challenges facing the world in ensuring full realisation of human rights for all, especially in the context of exacerbating climate vulnerabilities, geographic disparities, resource constraints, and human rights reversals globally. Minister Teixeira stated that the Government of Guyana reaffirms its commitment to working at the national level and in partnership with the international community, including through technical cooperation, to navigate global challenges, implement its UPR commitments, and advance a rightsbased sustainable development agenda for all.