Guyana’s agriculture success attracts regional ministers

As Guyana’s progression in its food sector continues to attract regional attention, Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha has disclosed that his counterparts in Suriname and Barbados are expected to visit the nation’s shore soon.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha

Minister Mustapha said on Wednesday that the visit will allow both ministers to examine the country’s model and explore opportunities for possible replication.

He made the announcement while delivering remarks at the Sustainable Agriculture Development Programme (SADP) exit workshop at the World Trade Centre in Kingston, Georgetown.

Guyana’s leadership in agriculture is critical to achieving regional targets, including reducing the Caribbean’s food import bill.

Minister Mustapha stressed that continued investment and collaboration will be key to sustaining growth and ensuring long-term food security.

He noted that the government is aggressively advancing plans to expand production, reduce imports, and strengthen Guyana’s role in regional food security, in keeping with the Caribbean’s food import reduction agenda.

“We are now right up at the top. We are leading not only with rhetoric, but with action, with production, and by example,” the minister stated.

Minister Mustapha explained that significant progress has already been made, with Guyana reducing its import bill for key crops while increasing large-scale production of high-value commodities.

Focus areas such as corn and soya are being developed to achieve self-sufficiency and support regional demand.

He emphasised that the government is investing heavily in the sector, with budgetary allocations increasing from $13 billion in 2020 to $106 billion in 2026, supporting infrastructure, technology, and industry expansion.