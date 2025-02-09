Guyana’s Aviation Training School gains ICAO accreditation

Guyana’s Civil Aviation Training School has been officially accredited by TRAINAIR, a global training programme under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

A delegation from Guyana will soon be in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, to receive the official instrument of certification while attending the Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS).

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill made the disclosure during the recently concluded Parliamentary Committee of Supply’s consideration of budget 2025.

“This means that we will not only be allowed to train Guyanese, but we can train people from all over the Caribbean and any other country that wishes to come to Guyana because of the quality of training that is taking place here with our air traffic controllers and other people in the aviation industry,” Minister Edghill explained.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

He said the certification is expected to generate revenue, as trainees from other nations will pay for courses in Guyana.

The minister described it as a significant milestone for the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) which has been working to rebuild its financial reserves after inheriting a deficit.

At that time, the authority had lost a previously strong financial reserve of over $1 billion.

The ICAO assessment team recently visited Guyana to evaluate the Civil Aviation Training School (CATS) before granting it TRAINAIR Plus certification.

CATS, an Approved Aviation Training Organisation is certified by both the GCCA regulatory body and the Guyana National Accreditation Council.

The ICAO assessment ensured that Guyana’s training facilities and operations met international standards to conduct ICAO-approved courses across various aviation disciplines.

The TRAINAIR Plus accreditation will also enable the country to develop its own ICAO-approved training courses, which can be shared with TRAINAIR Plus members globally. Minister Edghill reaffirmed that this landmark achievement positions Guyana as a key player in the global aviation sector, with further growth and international recognition on the horizon.

