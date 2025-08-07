Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer conducts site visit to major investment projects in Linden

As part of efforts to strengthen investor confidence and track the progress of key private sector developments, Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, conducted a comprehensive site visit to several transformative investment projects in Linden, the capital of Region 10.

Linden, and Region 10 as a whole, is quickly emerging as a hub for diversified industries, momentum made possible through the forward-looking and investor-driven policies of President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s Government.

A major highlight of the visit was a tour of the $3 billion state-of-the-art Demerara Dairy Inc. facility – the largest dairy farm and milk processing plant in the Caribbean. Located just outside Linden, this flagship agricultural project is positioning Guyana to achieve dairy self-sufficiency while creating over 200 direct and indirect jobs. Dr. Ramsaroop commended the company’s investment in modern technology and sustainable practices, emphasizing agriculture’s vital role in economic diversification and food security.

The CIO also toured the Prochant Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) center, which has transitioned from Midas BPO and now forms part of the Government’s broader ICT and BPO development strategy. The facility provides remote healthcare and administrative services to international clients and currently employs close to 100 young people, most of whom are women, with further expansion already underway. Notably, prior to 2020, the building remained idle and underutilized, emblematic of the lethargic pace of development under the previous administration.

Another significant stop was the construction site of a new 30-room boutique hotel, designed to meet the growing demand from both domestic and international visitors. The facility is expected to enhance local tourism and strengthen the region’s hospitality infrastructure, adding to the rapidly increasing room stock. This development comes in addition to multiple newly opened boutique hotels across the region, reflecting growing investor confidence in the area’s tourism potential. Further investments are already in the pipeline, including a Eco hotel development at Blue Lake and new ventures in the manufacturing industry, all of which signal a deepening commitment to Region 10’s economic growth and diversification.

While these projects are located in and around Linden, several other groundbreaking developments are currently underway across Region 10, contributing to its growing reputation as an engine of economic transformation.

Additional investments and projects highlighted during the visit include:

• A $400 million medical-grade oxygen plant, supporting both public and private healthcare across Region 10 and neighboring areas, with the capacity to produce over 4,000 cylinders of oxygen monthly.

• Elite Kayaking Adventures, which is expanding river-based recreation and contributing to the region’s evolving tourism portfolio.

• The expansion of the forestry sector, including multiple lumber yards and timber operations, growing from five sawmills in 2020 to nearly twenty today, driven by the adoption of modern processing methods and value-added production.

Speaking at the conclusion of the visit, Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer stated: “Region 10 is undergoing a dynamic transformation, driven by strategic investments in agriculture, healthcare, tourism, and manufacturing. These site visits offer critical on-the-ground insights and reaffirm President Irfaan Ali’s commitment to delivering sustainable and inclusive development across Guyana.”

Region 10 remains a national priority for the Government, with additional high-impact projects both ongoing and in the pipeline aimed at unlocking the region’s full economic promise.