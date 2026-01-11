Guyana’s economic vision delivering results through strategic execution

Chief Investment Officer Peter Ramsaroop stated that Guyana is seeing tangible outcomes from a planned national economy designed by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, providing investors with a confident environment in which to plan and invest.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) after the opening of the AC Marriott Hotel in Ogle, Ramsaroop emphasised that Guyana’s transformation is the result of a planned economic strategy that integrates infrastructure, energy, production, and investment into a cohesive system.

Chief Investment Officer Peter Ramsaroop

“No one can second-guess our president,” Ramsaroop told DPI. “When a president commits to a national vision, the true test is delivery. President Ali has passed that test, and Guyana is seeing the results now.”

Ramsaroop stated that hotel development is not seen as just real estate, but as essential support for business travel, conferences, tourism, and services related to Guyana’s growing economy.

He remembered that in 2020, President Ali said Guyana would need at least 2,000 new hotel rooms for growth, a statement that many questioned at the time.

“That demand is real now,” Ramsaroop said. “International brands are operating here, local investors have expanded capacity, and new rooms are coming on stream. This hotel opening is part of a plan that anticipated growth and executed ahead of it.”

The chief investment officer noted that hotel growth was deliberately matched with expanded airlift, new and returning carriers, and modernised airport terminals. At the same time, hinterland airstrips were upgraded to strengthen national integration and economic inclusion.

“When you align hotels with airlift and terminals, and link hinterland airstrips to production and services, you are not reacting, you are executing a design,” he said. “That design is delivering now.”

He also pointed to agriculture and agro-processing as another clear example of vision meeting execution.

“We are no longer satisfied with exporting raw produce,” Ramsaroop highlighted. “Bottling plants, food-processing facilities, cold storage, and packaging operations are expanding across the country. Agriculture is now connected to manufacturing and exports, and that transition is happening now.”

Ramsaroop stated that Guyana’s energy strategy aims to boost competitiveness in the economy. He thinks that credibility is crucial for attracting local investors.

“Investors don’t invest in speeches,” he told DPI. “They invest in trust. When a president states a vision publicly and then delivers it consistently, that builds confidence. Guyana’s momentum is being driven by what investors can see now.”

“Find another leader in the region, he or she who lays out a national vision this clearly and then follows through this decisively,” Ramsaroop added. “That is the difference Guyana is demonstrating now, leadership from His Excellency that is bold, direct, and uncompromising on delivery. No ambiguity. No reversals. Just execution.”