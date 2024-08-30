Guyana’s National Workshop on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR)

The Ministry of Health (MOH), in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), held a two-day National Workshop on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) at the Ministry of Health’s boardroom, Brickdam, Georgetown.

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites no longer respond to antimicrobial medicines. In light of this, the Ministry of Health, together with PAHO/ WHO, aims to develop a National AMR strategy.

Honourable Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony giving his remarks

In his opening remarks, the Honourable Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, emphasised the importance of creating this strategy, noting that AMR significantly impacts the delivery of healthcare services.

He also highlighted that to develop a comprehensive healthcare system, it is essential to look beyond immediate priorities.

“If we are going to develop a public healthcare system that is truly comprehensive, then we can’t just focus on priorities; we must also consider other factors that affect how we deliver care.”

Present at the workshop were Nathalie El Omeiri, Advisor for AMR National Action Plans, PAHO/WHO; Mr Daniel Albrecht, PAHO/WHO Representative a.i. in Guyana; Marcelo Galas, Specialist in AMR Surveillance; Dr Narine Singh, Chief Medical Officer; Dr Shazeema Shaw, AMR Focal Point, along with other consultants, directors, and Regional Health Officers (RHOs) within the Ministry of Health and PAHO/WHO.

