Guyana’s urban landscape to be transformed

-50,000 flowering trees to be planted in the next 5 years

-GS Jagdeo reveals

As part of the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, the government in partnership with the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC) is developing a project that will ultimately transform and beautify the urban landscape.

This was according to the General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, when he updated the media on the government’s overarching beautification agenda on Thursday.

People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Within the next years, the government aims to plant a massive 50,000 flowering trees along the urban area, including on the East Bank Demerara, the Soesdyke-Linden Highway and in Georgetown. In the initial phase, some 5,000 flowering trees will be sourced from the hinterland regions, after which they will be planted along the coastland, including in Georgetown.

“This is leaving out the palms that we will buy from local suppliers, as well as some of the (inaudible) palm that we plan to bring from the hinterland to plant along our highways,” he continued to explain.

In addition, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali is collaborating with the King Charles III Foundation to enhance the aesthetics of the capital city of Georgetown. This will encompass creating cycling and walking lanes within the city, and covering some of the open canals to enhance the aesthetics.

These projects will improve cleanliness and create additional recreational spaces for the benefit of Guyanese health and well-being.

“We’re doing hundreds of community grounds in the hinterland and here along the coast [too],” the general secretary said, noting that similar projects are being implemented across every region.

Since 2020, the government has implemented a series of projects that have transformed the landscape. Through a collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works, the Office of the First Lady has beautified the Kingston Seawall, that is now benefitting the nation’s children and people. Walkways have also been created along the Vlissingen Road and through Lamaha Street, allowing individuals to enjoy the city while being safe.

Another major project that will be undertaken include the transformation of the National Botanical Garden and Zoo, situated on Vlissingen Road. This particular project is spearheaded by Dr Jagdeo, who is Guyana’s vice president.

All these undertakings have been outlined in the LCDS 2030, which places focus on accelerating development that is not harmful to the environment.

