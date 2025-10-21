Guyanese living through the greatest transformation in Guyana’s history- AG Nandlall

Attorney General Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, stated that the ongoing changes in Guyana are unprecedented, making this generation the most prosperous in the country’s history.

He stated on the ‘Starting Point’ podcast that he believes Guyana has used its natural resources wisely and has such an undeniable record of success.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC on Starting Point

Upon highlighting these achievements, he said that what once seemed impossible to past generations is now becoming a reality.

He noted that in earlier decades, Guyanese who travelled overseas were often awe-struck by the modern infrastructure, shopping malls, and restaurants, believing that such progress could never have been made possible at home.

“But look around now…Everything that our foreparents dreamt of, that they struggled for, that they toiled for, that they died for, we are able to see and be part of it becoming a reality,” the AG emphasised.

One clear example of this change is the Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge, which the AG singled out, noting that few people could have imagined an infrastructure with such beauty and scale could have been built in Guyana in their lifetime.

The new $US262M Demerara River Bridge

Guyana is expanding its national infrastructure, including new airports and bridges over the Berbice and Corentyne rivers, making it a top investment destination.

“Transformation is evolving before our eyes, infrastructurally and at the policy level, and in fact, across every facet of life in this country; and… the transformation is unprecedented. And that is why we have become arguably the most attractive investment destination in the world,” AG Nandall said.

Beyond infrastructure, Guyana has made significant policy progress, including the long-awaited opening of a law school, a goal that started 35 years ago during the time of the late President Dr Cheddi Jagan.

Additionally, the hospitality sector, once just a few hotels, now includes international brands like Marriott, Holiday Inn, and Hilton.

“If you told somebody 10 years ago that in 10 years, Guyana would have 10 branded five-star hotels, they would tell you that you’re crazy, but we are living that reality. And as I said, this is only the beginning of the transformation.”

Attorney General Nandlall stated that the country’s biggest achievement is its new sense of hope. He noted that for many years, Guyanese wanted to leave their country, believing that moving abroad was the only way to succeed; however, this is now changing.

Guyanese are returning; they are seeing a future in their homeland for themselves and their family, importantly, their children.

This, the AG said, is what the PPP/C government has achieved. These tangible and intangible gains together define a new chapter in the nation’s history.