GWI Responds to Claims of Delayed Resolution in Penny Lane Service Disruption

Penny Lane residents recently experienced a temporary water service disruption, leading to allegations of a four-day delay in addressing the issue. However, records from Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) indicate that the service disruption began on Thursday due to damage by Surrey Paving and Aggregates to the GWI main on Aubey Barker Road, which went unreported. It was only on Friday, October 29, that the residents filed their report, contradicting their earlier claims.

GWI Chairman, Ramesh Dookhoo (fifth left) interacting with the affected residents

GWI is pleased to report that the water main responsible for the disruption has been successfully repaired. A diligent team worked tirelessly through the night to promptly restore water supply.

The root cause of the water main break was the result of negligence by a road contractor. GWI expects all contractors to exercise extreme caution when working near vital infrastructure to prevent future disruptions.

GWI workers worked tirelessly through Friday night to promptly restore water supply on Saturday morning

Furthermore, GWI unequivocally states that such actions will not be tolerated, and necessary measures will be taken to hold those responsible accountable.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical importance of maintaining the community’s essential infrastructure and underscores the need for responsible and cautious conduct by all contractors operating in the area.

GWI reassures the community of its unwavering commitment to ensuring the continued reliability of the water supply.

