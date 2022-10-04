GWI Signs MoU with GINMIN to establish water supply system in Sand Hill, Region Three

In keeping with its strategic plan to provide 100 percent potable water access countrywide by 2025, Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) on Tuesday, October 4, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Guyana Industrial Mineral Inc. (GINMIN) to establish a New Water Supply System in Sand Hill, Region 3.

The community, with a population of approximately 60 -70 persons – including a primary school, health center and church, currently relies on a spring and practices rain water harvesting.

(From left to right seated) GINMIN CEO- Mr. Elliott Lincoln, GWI CEO – Mr. Shaik Bakdh & Community Rep. – Mr. Godfrey Bowman display their signed contracts, in the company of GWI & GINMIN officials

During a simply signing ceremony at GINMIN in Sand Hill, GWI’s Chief Executive Officer Mr. Shaik Baksh pointed out that this collaboration forms part of the utility’s key mandate to provide potable water access to riverain communities. In doing so, the CEO noted that partnerships with stakeholders such as GINMIN, as well as communities, are important.

Mr. Baksh commended GINMIN, who will be funding the project, noting that Government is appreciative of such interventions which help to bolster communities. He encouraged community members to play an active role in overseeing, while adding that GWI will do its best to ensure the completion of a successful well, in a timely manner.

Chief Executive Officer of GINMIN, Mr. Elliott Lincoln, highlighted that consultations were already held with community members, while GWI conducted resistivity logging to ascertain the best location for drilling.

Mr. Lincoln said the goal is to provide water service to residents of Sand Hill, in time for Christmas this year.

GWI will provide technical guidance throughout the execution of the project.

According to Executive Director of Hinterland Services, Mr. Ramchand Jailal, the undertaking of this project marks the addition of yet another well to the 30 others currently being undertaken in the hinterland. He stated that this forms part of the 120 wells scheduled to be drilled in the next three years, as GWI works towards its goal of 100 percent water access.

Mr. Jailal also encouraged the community representatives present to identify persons from the village to be trained for the maintenance of the water supply system.

The Community Reps, Mr. Godfrey Bowman and Ms. Nadia Benjamin, expressed their gratitude for the realization of the water system.

GINMIN, a subsidiary of First Bauxite LLC, is a natural resources company engaged in the exploration and development of bauxite deposits in Guyana.

