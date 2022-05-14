GWI to get its first solar powered water treatment facility next year

Guyana’s first solar powered water treatment facility is expected to be commissioned in 2023, valued at over $150 million (US $750,000). It is being funded by the European Union via the Caribbean Climate Change Centre in Barbados.

Guyana Water Incorporated’s (GWI) Manager of Water Resources and Climate Change Adaptation, Denise Woolford made this disclosure during a recent press conference

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Manager, Water Resources and Climate Change Adaptation, Denise Woolford

She said the facility aims to reduce “our carbon dioxide emissions which will then minimise the risks of climate change, and as a company we want to ensure that our activities add value, and do not cause adverse effects.”

This is in keeping with President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s commitment at the COP26 summit to reduce the country’s carbon emissions by 70 percent by 2030. This led to the unveiling of a renewed and expanded Low Carbon Development Strategy which seeks to create a new low carbon economy by valuing the world’s ecosystem.

In addition, the utility company intends to conduct an aquifer study on the groundwater resources in the Upper Takutu basin, Region Nine. The projected cost is $3million (US $1.5million)

Woolford said this research journey allows the company to prepare for the betterment of the nation’s future generations.

“It is to ensure that as a company, we effectively manage our water resources not only for us here, but for all about future generations. This project is more in the nascent stages, and we’re currently in engagements with the Government of Japan, who is our intended donor for this project.”

Meanwhile, GWI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaik Baksh also spoke about the company’s progress regarding the replacement of transmission and distribution lines in Georgetown.

“For the three years, government would have put in $1 billion in terms of expenditures to replace these pipelines.”

So far, Cemetery Road, Newtown, and Lamaha, among other road projects are completed. Similar exercises are expected to commence along Church Street to East Street in the first phase by month-end. Phase Two of these works will be done within Avenue of the Republic and Water Street area.

Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Executive Director of Programme and Planning, Marlon Daniels

GWI’s CEO noted that these pipelines are quite old hence the need to undertake these works as quickly as possible.

Nevertheless, consumers are expected to experience minimum disruptions due to strategic planning according to GWI’s Executive Director of Programme and Planning, Marlon Daniels. To do so, lines will be installed along Merriman’s Mall, East Street and other areas.

“We would have consulted with GPL, GTT who has some amount of cabling along the way. We also spoken directly to the Ministry of Public Works, the Mayor and City Council, Pan African movement to partner with us to ensure this process moves smoothly,” he noted.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

