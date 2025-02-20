GWI to refurbish Plegt Anker well, expanding water access for residents and surrounding communities

In a significant step towards improving water access for rural communities, the Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Mr. Shaik Baksh, led a team of well experts, hydrologists, and engineers to assess the water supply system in Plegt Anker, East Bank Berbice. The visit focused on evaluating the condition of the community’s well and determining sustainable solutions to enhance water delivery.

Plegt Anker is a small farming community that relies heavily on agriculture for its livelihood. Access to clean and reliable water is essential for both domestic use and farming activities. However, the community’s existing well has deteriorated over time, limiting its ability to meet residents’ needs. Recognizing this challenge, GWI has committed to refurbishing the well and installing house connections, giving residents first-time access to a stable water supply.

During the visit, the GWI team engaged with residents to discuss the project’s scope and ensure they were fully informed of the upcoming improvements. The CEO reassured the community that this initiative is part of GWI’s broader strategy to expand water infrastructure in underserved areas across Guyana.

“This project represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide clean, safe, and reliable water to all Guyanese,” said Mr. Baksh. “For too long, residents of Plegt Anker have relied on an aging well with limited capacity. By refurbishing this facility and installing household connections, we improve their quality of life and support the community’s agricultural productivity.”

In addition to upgrading the well, GWI is exploring expanding its coverage to nearby villages, ensuring that surrounding communities benefit from improved water access. This aligns with the company’s long-term vision of achieving universal water access in rural Guyana.

Residents expressed optimism and gratitude for the initiative, noting that access to clean water will ease many of their daily struggles, from household chores to farming operations.

GWI remains committed to enhancing water infrastructure across Guyana and will continue to engage with communities to identify and address their water supply needs.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

