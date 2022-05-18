GWI’s revenue collection improves significantly

– over $3B outstanding debt still to be collected

The revenue collection for the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has improved significantly over the years, according to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaik Baksh.

Despite this positive change, the GWI’s CEO said there have been some communities reluctant to pay for their service.

Guyana Water Incorporated, Chief Executive Officer, Shaik Baksh.

While this has become a challenge for the company, several strategies have been implemented to address this, such as its disconnection programme and house to house calls.

“So, we urge customers to come forward and pay their bills to enable us to provide an improved level of service, better quality of service to the customers so this is one of the major challenges moving forward. I don’t want to underplay that, but we have been doing well, reasonably well, in going after the monies owed to us here at GWI,” Baksh appealed during a recent press conference.

At present, there is over $3 billion from both residential and commercial service owed to GWI. As such, priority is placed on commercial entities to make these payments as soon as possible.

Baksh stressed that the company, “has an aggressive programme in place here (GWI) in 2022 to bring in our revenues, because unless we can collect the revenues, we will not be able to offer the services to the population and to pay our employees too.”

Last year, the utility company’s revenue collection was not consistent despite increased consumption since the beginning of the pandemic. This led to a countrywide disconnection campaign targeting customers with outstanding balances and current charges.

Consumers were then encouraged to pay their bills via any GWI Office or any authorised payment agency like SurePay, MMG, Bill Express, Post Offices, Scotiabank, Republic Bank, GBTI and Citizens Bank.

