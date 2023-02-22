GYSBI employees benefit from housing drive

More than 350 staff members of the Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) benefitted from an outreach led by the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Honourable Susan Rodrigues and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), Mr. Sherwyn Greaves on Wednesday.

Executive Director of GYSBI, Mr. Robin Muneshwar and Deputy Director, Mr. Rabin Chandarpal were also present at the activity.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Honourable Susan Rodrigues

CHPA facilitated 181 new house lot applications and on-the-spot interviews, while 20 individuals registered for turn-key homes. Additionally, 150 staff were able to make queries on housing services, including those who met one-on-one with the CHPA CEO; and a number of other staff members updated their house lot applications.

The outreach comes on the heels of a commitment made by His Excellency, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali during an event hosted by the company. The organization has over 700 staff, of which 95% are Guyanese.

Minister Rodrigues stated that the government is ensuring that the path to securing homeownership is made easier for all Guyanese.

“One of the biggest decisions you will make in your life is the decision to own a home, to build your own home. It gives you a sense of pride, a sense of security, a sense of responsibility, and that is something that we desire for all Guyanese,” the Minister stated.

She assured the staff that all data collected during the activity will be used to craft a comprehensive approach to address each of their needs at a follow-up exercise.

Meanwhile, the CEO urged all of the GYSBI staff to take full advantage of the initiative, as he also noted that housing is crucial to the socio-economic advancement of all.

The New Building Society (NBS) and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) were also at the outreach engaging staff.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

