Haags Bosch to get $40M gas management system to reduce stench

A $40million gas management system will soon be installed at the Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site at Eccles, East Bank Demerara, which will see a significant reduction in the stench affecting nearby residents.

Some $1.4 billion has been allocated to the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development to improve sanitary and environmental conditions. From that sum, $105 million has been earmarked to design and construct a gas management system, along with stormwater ponds at Haags Bosch.

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud, M.P

Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Anand Persaud, M.P, told DPI recently that the new system will bring significant relief to residents.

The situation has existed for years, and last year, during a visit by both Minister Persaud and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P, it was revealed that odour was escaping from “cell one” despite the efforts of management to contain the situation.

The ministers committed to installing bio-filters and gas extraction wells to reduce the stench coming from the closed cell.

“Hopefully, that would solve about 80 per cent of the odour emanating from the landfill site, and if it does not work, then we will be looking at an alternative method. But once that landfill site affects the livelihood of residents, making them uncomfortable, especially they are at home, we will fix it,” Minister Persaud said.

Cell one of the landfill site accommodated about 450 tonnes of waste per day in the past, but this has significantly increased over time. Currently, cell two receives approximately 500 tonnes of waste per day, and based on its capacity, the cell’s shelf life has reduced from seven years to five years.

Minister Persaud said the ministry is currently looking for available lands for another sanitary landfill site.

“The amount of waste that is being dispose of on a daily basis is overwhelming and as a matter of fact, we are presently looking at alternative lands to create a larger dumpsite,” he noted.

In 2021, over $500 million was utilised for solid waste management.