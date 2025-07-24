Heads of Foreign Diplomatic Missions engage GECOM on elections preparations

The Guyana Elections Commission met with the Heads of the Diplomatic Missions of the USA, UK, Canada, EU and the UNDP, on Thursday, 24th July, 2025, to discuss the Commission’s state of readiness for the conduct of the upcoming elections.

The delegation was welcomed by the GECOM Chairperson, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh who thanked them for the assistance they have been providing for the upcoming elections by way of technical support through their individual and collective representation. The Chairperson acknowledged that the contributions have bolster the efforts of the Elections Commission in its commitment to conduct credible elections that meet all international standards.

She also took the opportunity to express GECOM’s appreciation for all International Observers and the expected benefits to be derived from their important contributions, especially their independent and collective pronouncement on the manner of conduct and the outcome of the elections.

The Deputy Chief Election Officer, Mr. Aneal Giddings provided an update on the status of GECOM’s operational activities and its state of preparedness for the conduct of the elections.

There was an interactive session during which the Diplomats sought and received clarity on a range of pertinent issues much to their satisfaction. The meeting concluded with the team being reassured that GECOM is adequately prepared to deliver free, fair, credible and transparent elections.