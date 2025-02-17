Health minister refutes claims of failing maternal care, cites decline in deaths

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony has strongly refuted claims that the healthcare system is failing expectant mothers, citing a decline in maternal deaths.

He stated that the three recorded maternal deaths in 2025 resulted from underlying health complications, including a ruptured cerebral artery due to eclampsia, cardiogenic shock, and severe anaemia.

Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony during Monday’s sitting of the National Assembly

Minister Anthony was responding to an Opposition Member of Parliament who argued that maternal deaths indicate a failing healthcare system during the 101st sitting of the National Assembly on Monday.

He explained that eclampsia-related deaths occur when high blood pressure during pregnancy leads to fatal complications despite medical intervention.

“This is one of the reasons why mothers would die during pregnancy. And there’s a 17, 18 per cent chance that this can happen. This is not the system failing. The system has actually improved to respond to these types of emergencies,” the minister said.

The minister noted that 23 maternal deaths were recorded in 2018, compared to 14 in 2024.

Efforts to enhance maternal care include purchasing essential equipment, expanding operating theatres nationwide, and rolling out training programmes to improve doctors’ ability to handle pregnancy-related complications.

The opposition also queried whether junior doctors were adequately supervised, in light of what she described as a loss of senior healthcare professionals from the health system.

Minister Anthony dismissed these claims, pointing out that the number of medical practitioners has increased from 690 under the coalition government to 1,382 in 2023.

He further outlined the number of obstetrics and gynaecology specialists stationed at various hospitals. The health minister said the system now has more consultants and registrars than before.

The government plans to add 18 more consultants in the obstetrics and gynaecology department in 2025.

“You tell me how that is bleeding. We have more doctors now in the country and they are providing care,” the health minister stated.

