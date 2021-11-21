Health Ministry provides medical assistance to Venezuelan migrants in Port Kaituma

−ministerial team assesses situation

Venezuelan migrants who entered Anabisi, Port Kaituma, North West District from neighboring Venezuela in poor health and without food, on Saturday received emergency medical care and other assistance.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, MP, who headed a ministerial team to the Region One community to assess the situation, told DPI that a team of doctors from the Georgetown Public Hospital Cooperation (GPHC), provided much needed medical care.

Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony, MP

“There are about 50 children in the community. We examined those who need medical attention and gave treatment. Four children and their mother were taken to Port Kaituma for further treatment. A medical team will do another outreach tomorrow,” Dr. Anthony said.

Migrants also receive food and sanitary hampers from responders.

In an earlier statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister, Government said it was aware of the situation at Anabisi, Port Kaituma, North West District, where dozens of Amerindians, including children may have entered Guyanese territory from a neighboring village in Venezuela in poor health and without food.

In that statement, the Prime Minister’s office stated that regional authorities had already responded with emergency interventions, providing immediate medical and food relief.

“The Government of Guyana remains mindful of its humanitarian obligations to migrants and has been actively engaged in sustained efforts to deliver food and medical relief across the regions where migration into Guyana is taking place,” the statement said.

It also noted that, “the government remained committed to the humane management of the migrant situation stemming from the economic and social instability in neighboring Venezuela, with the active support of local stakeholders, as well as international partners.”