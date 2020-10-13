Health Ministry receives $122M in medical equipment

-from PAHO/WHO, Indian Government

The Ministry of Health today received a quantity of medical equipment from the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) and the High Commission of India valued $122 million to aid Guyana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The equipment was presented to the Minister of Health Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony by PAHO/WHO Representative to Guyana, Dr. Luis Felipe Codina and High Commissioner of India to Guyana, His Excellency Dr. K. J. Srinivasa at a simple ceremony at the Ministry’s Central Supplies Unit, Mudflat, Kingston.

From L-R: Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mr. Malcolm Watkins; Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Frank Anthony; PAHO/WHO Representative to Guyana, Dr. Luis Felipe Codina and High Commissioner of India to Guyana, His Excellency Dr. K.J. Srinivasa The equipment donated to the Ministry of Health by PAHO/WHO and the Indian Government.

The PAHO/WHO donation included five ventilators and 24 Oxygen Concentrators.

The High Commission of India donated 21 ventilators and 315 boxes of examination gloves, as part of the US$1 million allocated to Guyana from the Quick Impact Development Project, which is being implemented through a collaboration between PAHO and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Minister Anthony thanked both agencies for the donation while noting that it is important for Guyana to have the machines and other items as it ramps up its pandemic response. They will be used to support and strengthen health services, particularly in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the wider healthcare system.

“Our intention is to have some capacity at the Regional hospitals as well as the Georgetown Public Hospital. In addition to that, over the last two or three days we have been working to get the ICU at the Oceanview facility up and running, so some of this equipment will also go to the Oceanview facility,” Dr. Anthony said.

The Health Minister also expressed his gratitude for the donation of the Oxygen Concentrators. He explained that they will be very helpful in providing air for patients, as the machine takes ordinary air and concentrates or converts it to oxygen.

“This will be extremely helpful in the interior of our country, especially places like in Region One, Region Seven, Region Eight and Region Nine, where it is challenging for us to take oxygen into those communities. So, by having these oxygen concentrators it would help us greatly with our patients who would need that type of service,” Minister Anthony explained.

Meanwhile, High Commissioner, Dr. Srinivasa said the Indian Government and the High Commission of India will work with Guyana to strengthen their historic relationship.

Additionally, PAHO/WHO Representative Dr. Codina said the agency was grateful to help Guyana in the fight against COVID-19.