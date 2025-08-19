Healthcare progressed over the last five years – Cardiologist Dr Carpen

Head of Internal Medicine and Guyana’s leading cardiologist, Dr Mahendra Carpen, has described the past five years of healthcare development in Guyana as “nothing slow and tedious,” pointing to unmatched progress driven by strategic investments.

Speaking on a recent episode of the ‘Starting Point” Podcast, Dr Carpen noted that Guyana has achieved a pace of transformation rarely seen in the region.

He said this solidifies his confidence in supporting the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Administration for the next five years in government.

The Head of Internal Medicine and Cardiology, Dr Mahendra Carpen, on the “Starting Point” Podcast.

“I believe my service role now is to help re-elect a government that I believe is taking the country in absolutely the right direction when it comes to health care and many other aspects of nation building”, Dr Carpen said during the interview.

In reflecting on Guyana’s development trajectory, Dr Carpen believes that deviating from this steady leadership provided by the PPP/C Administration would be catastrophic for our growth and development.

“If you were to look at the previous five years, the accelerated pace of growth, there is nothing slow and tedious about what’s happened in the last five years,” Dr Carpen said.

The cardiologist added, “We have seen remarkable progress in all areas, health, education, economics, infrastructure, the rate of growth, the scope of growth, it’s just phenomenal.”

The new De Kinderen Hospital

Whilst highlighting the construction of 12 new hospitals and the launch of advanced training programmes for doctors and nurses, Dr Carpen spotlighted the internal medicine training programme, which he launched in 2014, that now has seen the significant expansion of subspecialties.

He said these developments have now accelerated access to specialised care such as cardiology, gastroenterology, pulmonology, and nephrology. Improvements that were once out of reach locally.

“Not only are we doing the internal medicine, we are doing the subspecialties now. And the latest evidence of that is the acceptance of our cardiology training program at the University of Guyana to commence sometime early next year”, Dr Carpen stressed.

According to Dr Carpen, “There is only one real choice at this point, and that’s the People’s Progressive Party, with a track record of achievement, a vision of taking this country to the next level, and the freedom to allow the experts and the professionals to have a voice in developing the health sector.”