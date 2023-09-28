Heritage Games commences, 792 athletes to compete during the next four days

The Annual Heritage Games has kicked off and this year it is being dedicated to the 20 children who perished in the tragic Mahdia Fire a few months ago.

The games are the last calendar event to commemorate heritage month celebrations themed ‘‘Sustaining Our Cultural Heritage and Identity While Contributing to One Guyana’.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr and Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai officially declared open the five-day event at the Everest Cricket Ground, on Wednesday evening.

Some 792 athletes from the 10 administrative regions will be contesting in various sport disciplines including aquatics, track and field, archery, cricket and the football tournament.

In his feature address, Minister Ramson Jr said the annual games serve as a stepping stone for Amerindian athletes’ talents to be recognized at a national level.

He recalled the story of Analisa Vincent, who played for Region One in the past heritage games where her talent was recognized and is now playing for Guyana’s National Team – The Golden Jaguars.

“Every single opportunity that you have ever had, that took you to this point, it’s a platform, it’s a stepping stone to where you wanna go next,” said the minister.

The government, he said, is also exploring the idea of taking the heritage games to the National Track and Field Facility located at Leonora, Region Three.

He commended the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs led by Minister Sukhai for successfully hosting the annual games over the past years.

Meanwhile, Minister Sukhai noted that the government will continue to invest in human capital including in sports.

International cricketer and player of the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) who is champion of the Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament, Keemo Paul also encourages athletes to pursue their dreams, believe in themselves and most importantly, be disciplined.

The Ministers of Housing and Water and Labour, Collin Croal and Joseph Hamilton were also in attendance at the opening ceremony.

